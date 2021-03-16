LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man led them on a high-speed chase through two Indiana counties on a motorcycle before crashing.
A detective with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department in Indiana tried to pull over 58-year-old Jeffery Linville on his motorcycle Friday afternoon. But instead of stopping, Linville took off, according to police, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.
Police say he crossed into Jennings County, Indiana, before losing control, hitting a speed limit sign and crashing into a ditch.
Linville was then arrested.
He's charged with resisting law enforcement and driving while intoxicated.
