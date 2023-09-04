LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a man on a mountain bike robbed another man in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood.
According to court documents, 36-year-old Jerome Headspeth was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department over the weekend.
Police said the incident took place near the intersection of Morton Avenue and Barret Avenue. According to court documents, the victim told police that a man between the ages of 35 and 40, with a black hoodie and a bun hairstyle approached him on a black mountain bike.
The victim said the man had a silver revolver and demanded that he turn over his money.
Police said Headspeth took $183 from the victim and rode off on his bike in a northbound direction on Barret Avenue.
According to an arrest report, officers patrolling on Bardstown Road, not far from the Mid City Mall, spotted Headspeth and took him into custody. During his arrest, Headspeth allegedly admitted to having methamphetamine on his person.
He was charged with first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance. Headspeth is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.