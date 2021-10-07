LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after they say a man opened fire at a Bullitt County park Wednesday night, shooting at several people and injuring one.
Police say children were among the victims who were targeted.
According to an arrest report, 41-year-old Amit Anthony opened fire on several people at the Frank E. Simon Park off West 4th Street in Shepherdsville, just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say he shot at seven different victims, two of whom were children under the age of one.
One of the victims was injured by shrapnel, according to court documents.
Anthony was identified by witnesses on the scene as the shooter.
It's not clear what led to the shooting.
Anthony was arrested by the Shepherdsville Police Department and charged with one count of first-degree assault and seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
This story may be updated.
