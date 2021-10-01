LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after they say a man was killed by a train while walking on railroad tracks near Fairdale Friday morning.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the department, the incident took place shortly after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Auburn Oaks Drive and Auburn Court, off New Cut Road.
"Our preliminary investigation reveals that [a] male, who appears to be in his 40s, was wandering on the tracks in that area and was struck," Ellis said, in a statement.
Police say CSX employees on the train saw the man on the tracks, sounded the horn and began emergency braking, but were unable to stop the train before it hit the man near Candleglow Lane.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The LMPD Homicide Unit is working the case as a death investigation.
