LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was flown to University of Louisville Hospital Thursday afternoon after he was shot by his mother.
It happened in Hart County, at about 12:45 p.m., according to Kentucky State Police.
Kentucky State Police say they were called to a home on Hammonsville Road, in a rural part of Munfordville, Kentucky, after a woman called 911 to report that her son had a rifle and was fighting with her.
During the fight, the man was shot by his mother.
When officers arrived, they found a man in the home suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was flown to University of Louisville Hospital, where his condition has stabilized, according to police.
Police say no arrests have been made at this time.
