LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men have been arrested after police say someone cut a hole in the side of a Louisville business and stole 400 pounds of hemp.
According to court documents, the incident took place Thursday morning at Mees Tile & Marble on Poplar Level Road, near Bishop Lane.
Police say they were called to the business on a report that someone had cut a hole in the building and taken about 400 pounds of hemp. The estimated loss to the business was approximately $120,000.
When officers arrived, they allegedly found a trail of hemp leading from Mees Tile & Marble to Coffey's Towing, which is located next door.
They found the suspects -- 51-year-old Richard W. Williams III and 72-year-old Richard W. Williams II -- leaving Coffey's Towing. Police say Richard Williams II was carrying a large bag that was wrapped in a coat. That bag was filled with hemp, according to police.
Richard Williams III allegedly told officers he had 10 more bags of hemp inside Coffey's Towing, which officers recovered, after getting permission from the business owner to search.
Richard Williams III told officers he had the hemp because he had scared away the thieves who were stealing the hemp from the business next door. After claiming to scare them away, he said he brought the bags of hemp to Coffey's Towing.
But police didn't believe his story. They say they saw Richard Williams III giving a bag to Richard Williams II when they arrived on the scene.
Richard Williams II allegedly told officers that he thought it was marijuana and that he was getting it for a Christmas present.
Both men were arrested and charged with receipt of stolen property. Richard Williams III is also charged with third-degree burglary.
Both men are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
