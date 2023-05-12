LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 35-year-old man missing from Clarksville, Indiana.
Clarksville Police is investigating the disappearance of Nathan Pelkey. He's described as 5-foot-9-inches, 150 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a burgundy YMCA T-shirt, jeans and tennis shoes.
Police said he was last seen at 10 a.m. on Friday. He's believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you know of his whereabouts, contact police at 812-246-6996 or 911.
