LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD says no foul play was involved in the death of a man found in a Walgreens parking lot on Tuesday morning.
Police were called to Poplar Level Rd. near Trevilian Way about 9 a.m. on a report of a person down. When officers arrived, they found the man had trauma to his body.
The man died at University Hospital. Police say his death appears to have been from a medical condition.
Police said on Tuesday that the man was an employee at the Walgreens.
