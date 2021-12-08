LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they're investigating after someone pulled up to another vehicle in St. Matthews and opened fire.
No one was hurt.
According to St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson, the incident took place about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Winchester Road and Browns Lane, near Waggener High School.
Wilkerson said police were called to the scene on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings.
Police said an unidentified victim at the scene claimed that he or she had been targeted by gunfire (the victim's gender has not been released).
Wilkerson said a dark-colored minivan with tinted windows reportedly pulled up next to the victim's vehicle and fired multiple rounds, before taking off on Winchester Road going west.
No other information has been provided.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the St. Matthews Police Department at 502-893-9000.
