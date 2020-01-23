LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say no one was seriously injured after a box truck and a car collided in Indiana Thursday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash took place at 9 a.m. on southbound Interstate 65 near Crothersville, Indiana.

Pictures taken by police at the scene show that the windshield of the box truck was gone, and the entire cab was a mangled mess of metal. Despite this, police say the driver was not seriously hurt.

Police say both drivers were sore, but weren't taken to a hospital.

In the resulting backup, a vehicle hit a camper trailer.

No one was hurt in that crash.

I-65 was closed for about two hours for cleanup.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags