LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say no shots were fired and no one was hurt after reports of a shooting at Jefferson Mall on Thursday morning turned out to be unfounded.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the incident took place shortly after 11 a.m. when a fight broke out at the mall that led to someone pulling out a gun.
No shots were fired, and no one was hurt, Mitchell said.
A MetroSafe supervisor said officers investigated, and the mall is once again open to the public.
It's not yet clear if anyone was arrested.
