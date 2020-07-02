Police lights (daylight)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say no shots were fired and no one was hurt after reports of a shooting at Jefferson Mall on Thursday morning turned out to be unfounded.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the incident took place shortly after 11 a.m. when a fight broke out at the mall that led to someone pulling out a gun.

No shots were fired, and no one was hurt, Mitchell said.

A MetroSafe supervisor said officers investigated, and the mall is once again open to the public.

It's not yet clear if anyone was arrested.

