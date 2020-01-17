LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police an out-of-town woman who was driving through the state got stranded in Kentucky on New Year's Eve after a Louisville man stole her car.
According to an arrest report, the woman's car was broken down on the side of the road when 45-year-old Jerry B. LaFever Jr. stopped to help her.
He told her he could fix it, and the two of them moved the car to a home on Euclid Avenue, off Dixie Highway, where he could work on it.
Police say LaFever told the woman her car needed parts, so he agreed to take it to a nearby parts store.
But police say he never returned -- and the woman was left stranded.
According to the arrest report, several people were able to identify LaFever as the man who took the car, and he was later stopped by police in the woman's vehicle.
He was arrested on Jan. 15 in the stolen car. Police say they found methamphetamine on his person, and he was driving on a suspended driver's license.
He is charged with charged with theft by unlawful taking, receipt of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended operator's license.
LaFever is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.