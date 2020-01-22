LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they found cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, cash and guns all inside one Louisville home.
Several people were arrested at the home, including this woman 24-year-old Rodneisha Burns.
On Tuesday, officers searched the house on Theresa Avenue, just east of the intersection of Dixie Highway and Farnsley Road, and say they found what appeared to be a drug trafficking operation.
Burns claims she was just visiting the home because her boyfriend lives there.
In court Wednesday, the judge agreed to release Burns on home incarceration.
She faces several drug trafficking charges and is also accused of giving police a fake name.
Two other people arrested at the house are in federal custody.
