LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two women shot a woman who was seven months pregnant -- because they wanted to collect a debt.
It happened Wednesday, just after 3 p.m., at an apartment on West Oak Street, near South 16th Street, in the area of Louisville's California neighborhood.
Police say they found the woman at that location, suffering from "a gunshot wound to the abdomen."
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says it was a "graze wound" and the injury is not believed to be life threatening.
Police say the woman told them 21-year-old Kayla Morris, 20-year-old Danazia Whitfield and accomplices came into her apartment and began destroying her property. She said they then punched her in the face before firing several shots inside the home.
Police questioned both Whitfield and Morris, who allegedly admitted to being at the apartment to collect a debt -- but that one of their accomplices fired the gun.
Both Whitfield and Morris were arrested and charged with first-degree assault and first-degree burglary. They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
