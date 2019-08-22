LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man kidnapped and raped a woman as she was walking into a local fast food restaurant last month, and she was only able to escape by gouging his eyes.
According to court documents, the incident took place just after 6 p.m. on July 19 at the Arby's at 7708 Preston Hwy.
Police say a woman was about to walk into the Arby's when 52-year-old Charles Roarx grabbed her from behind and forced her into a nearby garage on Markwell Lane. He allegedly asked her to remove her pants, and when she refused, he punched her. Police say he made her kneel and take off her shirt, as he produced a rope.
According to court documents, when the woman tried to escape, Roarx grabbed her neck and started choking her.
That's when, police say, "the victim then gouged out the defendant's eyes."
At that point, she was able to break free and call police. She was taken to the hospital after suffering from bruises to her neck as well as cuts on her forearm and hands.
A warrant was issued for Roarx's arrest. According to an arrest report, he was taken into custody on Aug. 6. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Thursday afternoon. He's charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, fourth-degree assault and first-degree strangulation.
His mugshot appears to show damage to at least one of his eyes.
