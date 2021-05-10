LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said six people were arrested after reports of shots fired led to a pursuit that ended in a damaged police cruiser Monday afternoon.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff, it began at 1 p.m. when officers near South Seventh Street an Manslick Road heard gunshots. They then saw a black Dodge Durango driving away from the area.
That Dodge Durango hit an electrical pole in the 3600 block of Manslick Road, Ruoff said.
Police arrested at least one person at that scene, and a second person ran away, Ruoff said. Police have not publicly identified those suspects yet, and charges are not yet available.
At about the same time, Ruoff said officers saw a white KIA "circling the area," and police tried to stop the driver, as Ofc. Ruoff says police believed they had something to do with the shots fired run. Instead of stopping, the driver fled the scene.
The pursuit ended several miles away, in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood, at the corner of South 26th Street and Greenwood Avenue, when the driver hit a marked LMPD cruiser, Ruoff said.
That person was taken into custody. At the time of this writing, the individual's charges and identity have not been released.
Shortly before 3:30 p.m., Ofc. Ruoff said police had a total of six people in custody.
WDRB News is working to obtain additional information. This story will be updated.
