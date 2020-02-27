LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Richmond, Kentucky, man has been arrested on suspicion that he strangled a dog and tried to drown it in a toilet bowl.
Police said that after abusing the dog, Tyler Dabney left it for dead in a dumpster.
Authorities said Dabney was playing with his wife’s dog when the animal bit him while trying to get a tennis ball, according to a story by LEX 18.
Police said Dabney confessed to strangling the animal and trying to drown him in the toilet bowl. According to the arrest citation, Dabney then put the animal in a box and threw it in a nearby dumpster.
The suspect’s wife discovered the dog and told police that Dabney told her he would put the animal down Friday once he got paid.
Dabney was taken to the Madison County Detention Center on charges of animal cruelty.
