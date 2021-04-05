LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested after police say he impersonated a Radcliff Police officer while robbing a male victim who was walking out of a bank.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place just after 3 p.m. on Friday, outside the Cecilian Bank at 245 North Dixie Boulevard in Radcliff.
Police say the male victim walked out of the bank and started walking down North Wilson Road with his money in his hand. At that point, police say 27-year-old Zacharey Hamilton can be seen on surveillance video running toward the victim.
The victim told police that Hamilton said, "I am a Radcliff police officer. Give me your money!"
Police say the victim's mom got out of a car that was parked in a nearby parking lot and shouted, "You're not a police officer! Get away from my son!"
Hamilton then lunged at the victim and tried to pull the cash and wallet from his hands, according to the arrest report. That's when a witness got between the two, and Hamilton allegedly said, "You don't know who you f----ed with! I'm a cop!"
Hamilton was eventually arrested by real officers from the Radcliff Police Department. Police say he claimed one of the parties involved in the incident approached him and tried to stab him, but that this was "a statement known to be false."
He has been charged with impersonating a peace officer and second-degree robbery. Hamilton is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
