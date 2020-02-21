LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an Indiana man acted as a "self-proclaimed cosmetologist" to lure underage girls to his home so he could have sexual contact with them.
Jon Wesley Anthony, age 21, was arrested on Feb. 20. He is charged with one count of child molestation and one count of child solicitation in Jackson County, Indiana, as well as two counts of child molestation and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor out of Jennings County, Indiana.
Police say Anthony was being investigated over claims he was using social media such as Facebook and Snapchat to contact underage girls. According to a probable cause affidavit, an Indiana State Police detective obtained Anthony's private conversations from Facebook in August 2017.
That detective said the records revealed inappropriate conversations between Anthony and several underage victims.
"In addition to locating the conversation between Anthony and [VICTIM'S NAME REDACTED] regarding sexual contact, I discovered several other message strings between Anthony and other under aged individuals," the detective wrote in the probable cause affidavit. "Upon reviewing the messages, I noticed Anthony repeatedly asked the individuals how old they were and, when discovering they were less than 16 years old, made statements about the Romeo and Juliet law. Anthony used the Romeo and Juliet exception to lead the underage individuals into believing his relationship with them would be ok. Anthony then immediately began communicating with the underage individuals about having sexual contact," the affidavit said.
Court documents indicate that Anthony, described as a "self-proclaimed cosmetologist," lured underage victims to his home in Jennings County.
"I also noticed Anthony commonly used his profession as a cosmetologist to entice young girls to meet with him," the detective wrote on the probable cause affidavit. "Anthony told the girls he would bring them to his house where he would cut their hair for free and then 'cuddle' with them. Anthony's conversations with the young girls would quickly lead from discussing cuddling to talking about some form of sexual contact."
Court documents describe an alleged incident that took place in Jennings County. Police say it took place in April 2017, when the victim was 15 and Anthony was 19. Court records say the girl had some kind of disability which made her unable to consent to sexual activity.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Anthony contacted the girl on Facebook and agreed to cut her hair at her home. When he arrived, he "claimed he forgot his scissors" and instead took her to his home. When they got to his house, police say he took her to a bed and sexually abused her.
Police said Anthony then cut her hair and took her home.
Anthony is currently being held in the Jackson County Detention Center. A spokesman for the Indiana State Police says the investigation is ongoing -- and that additional charges may be filed.
No court date has been set yet.
This story will be updated.
