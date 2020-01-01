LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a security guard at a Louisville Kroger has been arrested after he stabbed a shopper in the back.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Near Year's Eve, just after 9 p.m., at the Kroger at 4915 Dixie Highway.
Police say 63-year-old John Griggs was working as a security guard, when a man walked into the store wanting to use the Coinstar machine.
Griggs stopped the man in the foyer, telling him that the store was closing.
Police say the man then became upset, insisting that it would only take a few minutes to use the machine and that there were still people in the store.
According to the arrest report, police were able to review surveillance video of the incident. Police say the video showed Griggs and the man getting into a heated argument, before the man "clearly begins to turn to leave."
But police say Griggs continued to argue, and the victim turned back to answer him.
Police say the video then shows that Griggs "initiated the physical altercation" by grabbing the man by the neck. They then began to fight.
That's when, police say, Griggs pulled out his pocket knife and stabbed the man in the back.
"The victim also had a cut to his ear where his earring had been dislodged during the fight," police wrote.
Griggs was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
