LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is investigating after police say a loaded gun was taken from a student at a JCPS school.
According to Ofc. Beth Ruoff, a spokeswoman for LMPD, officers were called to Stuart Academy Thursday morning, after someone reported the discovery.
Stuart Academy is located at 4601 Valley Station Road, off 3rd Street Road, in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood.
Ruoff said the gun was taken from a student by staff and that it was loaded.
"JCPS Security is handling the investigation," Ruoff said, in a statement.
No additional information was provided.
