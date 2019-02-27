LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a homeowner in the Fern Creek neighborhood had no idea what was happening when members of the Louisville Metro Police SWAT team showed up at his door with guns drawn, slapping handcuffs on him.
As it turns out, police say it was all a big misunderstanding -- and he was a victim of "SWATTING."
According to the FBI's website, "SWATTING" involves a prank call to 911 for the purposes of faking an emergency to draw a response from law enforcement -- particularly a SWAT team.
Officer Matt Sanders, a spokesman for the LMPD, says it started just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, when officers received a call involving "a domestic violence incident."
The LMPD SWAT team, along with members of the Jeffersontown Police Department, arrived at the home.
According to Matt Mercurio, he was in the shower when officers showed up. He said he opened the door to see guns drawn, and says he was promptly handcuffed.
"[Police] said, 'We got a report this morning,'" Mercurio said. "'Someone called in and said there is a dead body in your house -- there is a person shot and there is a child in the house dead.' And of course I freaked out."
Police say Mercurio gave them permission to search, but didn't find anything, and Mercurio was cleared of any wrongdoing.
The person in the house was in the shower and came to the door to guns pointed at him. Police handcuffed him and explained the situation. He gave persmission to search the house. Nothing found, all is good.— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) February 27, 2019
According to Officer Matt Sanders, a spokesman for LMPD, Mercurio was a victim of "SWATTING."
At this point, no charges have been filed in this case.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.