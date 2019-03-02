LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man after officials say he shot and killed his brother late Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood.
Police say 70-year-old Leslie Marcum has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.
Police say 4th division officers responded just before midnight to a shooting in the 4300 block of Stoltz Court, not far from Taylor Boulevard, which is in the Iroquois neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot inside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the arrest report, the victim was Marcum's brother.
A witness listed in the arrest report says the two had been in a physical altercation inside the home. They eventually separated for a short period of time, when Marcum left to retrieve a gun.
Authorities say Marcum came back and shot his brother, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
Marcum is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is due in court on Monday.
