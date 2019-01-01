LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some creative thieves made off with gasoline from a Kentucky church van.
Police say they did it by drilling a hole in the gas tank.
According to a report by WKYT, someone attending Sunday School at Middleburg Baptist Church saw suspicious activity over the weekend and called police.
When officers showed up, they arrested Lynette Ballou, but several of her accomplices got away.
Officials believe they not only stole gas, but also tried to get into cars during the service.
Ballou is charged with escape and parole violations.
Middleburg Police hope they'll be able to make the other arrests since the crime was captured on surveillance video
"The way times are now, you just don't ever know who's liable to come in on you, or whatever," said Paul Lanham, a deacon at the church.
The church van can't be driven until repairs are made. Leaders fear it will cost thousands of dollars to fix it.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.