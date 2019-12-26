LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two suspects kicked in the door of a home in Jackson County, Indiana, before trying to take off with stolen items.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said a citizen called Sunday and claimed to see two men kick in the door of a home near US 50 and County Road 500.
According to a report by Fox 59, officers found a vehicle in the driveway and 38-year-old Gregory Davis and 39-year-old Ricky Stewart inside the home.
Police said items stolen from the home were found inside the vehicle.
Both Davis and Stewart are charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.
