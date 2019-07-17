LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a University of Louisville employee in front of the dental school.
According to an arrest report, it happened on Tuesday, just before 4 p.m., right in front of the University of Louisville School of Dentistry at the corner of South Preston Street and East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Police say 28-year-old Stetson Bradford approached a female U of L employee outside the building, put her in a bear hug and said, "This is a stick-up."
He then allegedly grabbed her purse and began rifling through it.
Police say Bradford ran away after a U of L student came to the woman's aid.
According to the arrest report, Bradford was captured by U of L Police. He was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery.
Bradford is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
