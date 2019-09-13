LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a shooting near Churchill Downs early Friday.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded around 7:45 a.m. to reports of a shooting at Phyllis Avenue and Taylor Boulevard, which is not far from Churchill Downs. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot several times.
The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating, but there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (574-5673).
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.