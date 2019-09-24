LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was arrested after police say she stole a truck and injured two people -- including a child -- in her effort to get away.
According to an arrest report, the entire incident was witnessed by deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.
The deputies say they were at a Circle K gas station at 1631 Mt. Eden Road, near the interchange between I-64 and Highway 53 in Shelbyville, just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday. While there, they allegedly saw 20-year-old Ceasia Jefferson jump into a pickup truck and throw another woman to the ground, before spinning the vehicle's tires and driving out of the parking lot.
In the process of driving away, she allegedly knocked over a small child.
According to the arrest report, authorities came to the victims' aid and found the woman lying on the asphalt, covered in blood. She was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is not known.
The child was taken to Jewish Hospital with minor injuries.
Police say they determined that Jefferson's vehicle had broken down at the gas station, so she called the victim -- a woman who was an acquaintance of hers -- for a ride. When the woman arrived, Jefferson stole her truck.
One of the deputies pursued Jefferson and the stolen truck onto I-64, with lights and sirens activated. According to the arrest report, Jefferson swerved into the grassy median and re-entered the interstate, driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic.
Authorities say she then exited the interstate back onto Mt. Eden Road, and drove back to the same Circle K where the incident began. Police say she then drove the truck into a gas pump.
According to the arrest report, she was "combative" when deputies pulled her from the vehicle, and grabbed a razor blade, making a "slashing" movement.
Police say they were able to get the razor blade out of her hands and subdue her.
She was arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and charged with first-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking (of an automobile), criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and wanton endangerment.
She was taken to Jewish Hospital for treatment of a cut to her ankles and arms, before being booked in the Shelby County Detention Center.
