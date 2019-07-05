LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman has been arrested after she shot her husband in the Newburg neighborhood on the Fourth of July.
According to a police report, the shooting took place just before 11 a.m. in the 4200 block of Norene Drive, near Poplar Level Road.
Police say they found a man there who had been shot in the stomach. He was conscious and alert when taken to the hospital.
According to the arrest report, the man's wife, 35-year-old Annetcha Waits, admitted that she and her husband got into a fight, and she shot him.
Ross was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
The victim's condition is not known.
