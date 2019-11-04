LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police are on the lookout for a missing 78-year-old Louisville man with dementia.
Police have issued a Golden Alert for William Craig, who was last seen at 8 a.m. Monday at 1244 South 4th St. At 3 p.m., police say Craig was able to contact family and tell them he was in the area of 43rd Street.
Craig has dementia and is in need of medical treatment. He is a black male standing five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Anyone with information or has seen Craig is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
No other information was immediately available. This story will be updated.
