LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for suspects after a man showed up at University Hospital early Monday with a gunshot wound.
According to a news release, it happened around 1:30 a.m. That's when officers from LMPD's 2nd Division responded to reports of shots fired in the 400 block of S. 28th Street.
Investigators were at the scene when officers were called to the hospital after someone walked in with a gunshot wound that did not appear to be life-threatening.
There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
