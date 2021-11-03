LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a suspect who escaped a chase and caused a car accident that injured a police officer.
LMPD says around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, 3rd Division officers were investigating a stolen vehicle. Officers tried to stop the vehicle on Glimmer Way near the intersection of Candlelight Lane.
The driver ran away without putting the vehicle in park on top of a hill. The car rolled backwards and hit two police cars.
An officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Police are still looking for the suspect, but have not released any information on what they look like.
