LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old boy.
He was last seen in the 9700 block of Buckingham Drive, according to a LENS Alert. That's not far from Outer Loop in Fairdale.
Davis is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing Army pants with patches, a long sleeve brown shirt and brown pullover, and hiking boots.
Police believe Davis could be in the vicinity of National Turnpike or Camp Taylor. The alert did not specify how long Davis has been missing.
Call 911 if you see him or have information on his possible whereabouts.
