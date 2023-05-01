LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for two teenage girls last seen around noon Monday at the Louisville Public Library on York Street near downtown Louisville.
Haley Richter, 14, and Hayley Dwyer, 13, left the area on foot together, police said Monday. There are "concerns for their safety and mental health," LMPD said.
Haley is 5 feet, 1 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Hayley is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 200 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde/strawberry blonde hair.
LMPD said the two girls may be trying to get to Mason County.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
