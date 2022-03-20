LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for help in finding a missing 36-year-old woman.
Heather Farrar was last seen near 200 Abraham Flexner Way, according to a Golden Alert. That's in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.
Police say she's a patient at Frazier Rehabilitation Center and walked out of the hospital wearing a black sweat suit, hospital socks and was wrapped in a white hospital blanket.
Farrar is 5-foot-2 and 160 pounds. According to police, she has suffered a traumatic brain injury and her head is shaved with stitches on the right side in a C shape. There are also staples on the back left side of her head.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
