LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for a 55-year-old woman who went missing Sunday in east Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police said Tina Murphy was last seen Sunday in the 3600 block of Apex Gardens Drive, just off Brownsboro Road. She was driving a white 2004 Honda Pilot with Kentucky tag "755-ZYB."
Murphy is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 208 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Police said she suffers from medical conditions at require medication.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call the LMPD top line at 574-LMPD (5673).
