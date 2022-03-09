LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 69-year-old woman who was last seen in the Russell neighborhood.
LENSAlert: Patricia Payne Mayberry, a 69 yr old black female, is missing, last seen on foot near 19th St/Cedar St.. Call 911 if seen.— Emergency Services (@LouMetroES) March 10, 2022
Patricia Mayberry was last seen near 19th and Cedar Streets around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday. A description of what she was wearing was not provided by authorities.
Anyone with information about Mayberry's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 574-LMPD.
