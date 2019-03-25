LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Indianapolis are looking for the father of an 8-year-old girl who was shot to death on Sunday.
According to a report by WXIN Fox 59, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 40-year-old Kendall Brye. Police are calling him a "person of interest" after his daughter was shot on Sunday.
Police aren't sure if the shooting was accidental or intentional, and they want to speak with Brye.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Brye lives at a home off Culver Street, close to 42nd Street and Arlington Avenue, in Indianapolis.
The 8-year-old was shot in one of the bedrooms of the house just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the girl's mother drove her to a fire station for help, but she died at the hospital.
Police say the girl's mother is cooperating with the investigation, but no one has seen or heard from Brye since the shooting.
"When you cut all your communication lines off and you flee...it's suspicious circumstances until we talk to him," said Lt. Kerry Buckner with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Brye was last seen driving a gray 2016 Dodge Charger with Indiana license plate IP1340. His 3-year-old son was with him, but police say he has since been found and is safe.
Brye is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at (317) 327-3282.
