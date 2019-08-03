LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for an inmate after authorities say he escaped from a southern Indiana jail.
Clarksville Police say 39-year-old Daniel Coomer escaped Friday night from the Jackson County Jail. Officials say he escaped while participating in outdoor recreation. He was last seen walking toward Brownstown at 8:40 p.m. while wearing a red jumpsuit.
Police in Clarksville posted about Coomer's escape on the department's official Facebook page.
Police say Coomer is 6'0, weighs 230 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
Coomer is from Clarksville, according to officials.
Anyone who sees Coomer is encouraged to call 911 immediately. Police say he should not be approached.
Anyone with information about Coomer's location is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 812-358-2141.
