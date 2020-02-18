LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are on the lookout for an inmate who escaped from the Hart County Jail.
Darron M. Wren, 30, of Cave City, Kentucky, reportedly escaped from the jail in Munfordville on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., KSP said in a news release.
Police say Wren is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with any information on Wren's whereabouts or sees him is asked to call KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green at 270-782-2010 or via Text a Tip in the Kentucky State Police app. All callers can remain anonymous.
