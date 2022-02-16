LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Larue County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man who has been missing since Monday.
John Aubrey was last seen near Skaggs Road, which is near the LaRue and Taylor County line. A social media post from the Sheriff's office said his family has not heard from him since Monday evening.
Police say his cell phone, car and keys were found at his home.
Aubrey is described as 5 feet, 11 inches, 220 pounds with brown hair. Police did not have a description of what he was last seen wearing.
Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Larue County Sheriff's Office or 911.
