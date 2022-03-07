LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot a female and killed her dog in Clark County.
According to Clark County Sheriff's Office, Billy Middleton shot and killed a female's dog, before shooting her in the leg several times after a verbal altercation at a home on Leon Prall Road in Otisco around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Middleton, 47, fled the scene on foot before police arrived. He was last seen wearing a camouflage t-shirt, camouflage hat and blue jeans.
Police say Middleton is armed with a gun, and should be considered a threat.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said detectives are searching the immediate area and using drone technology.
The female victim is at a medical facility and stable, according to police.
If Middleton is seen, police say to call 911.
