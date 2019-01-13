LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is on the lookout for three men who stole more than 1,000 bottles of beer from a local Mexican restaurant.
The robbery was caught on surveillance video at the El Nopal on Dixie Highway around 5 a.m. Saturday.
In the video, you can see three men in masks removing several cases of beer, which were then loaded onto a pickup truck.
The restaurant's manager says the men cut the lock to get into the fridge and also took off with several kegs of beer.
If you have any information about the robbery, you're asked to call LMPD's anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD (5673).
