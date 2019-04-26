LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Sliver Alert has been issued for a missing Frankfort woman.
Melissa Wood, 42, was reported missing around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Old Dailey Avenue in Frankfort, Kentucky. She last seen wearing a white tee shirt, black jeans, and black and white shoes.
It is crucial Wood be located as soon as possible, according to Franklin County officials. Wood has Downs Syndrome, diabetes, along with multiple psychological issues, according to a news release.
If you know of Wood's whereabouts call the Franklin County Dispatch Center at 502-875-8582.
