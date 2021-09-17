LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Greensburg, Indiana are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy.
A Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for Ryan Turner. He is 4 feet 8 inches tall, 55 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes and was last seen on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 10 a.m.
Investigators believe he is in danger.
Greensburg Police say he was last seen with his non-custodial mother Alicia Turner. She is 34 years old and 5 feet 11 inches tall, 276 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. They were last seen in a gray 2017 Jeep Compass with a Indiana paper plate of P162542.
Greensburg is in Decatur County, which is about 50 miles southeast of Indianapolis.
If you have any information on Ryan Turner, contact the Greensburg Police Department at 812-222-4911 or call 911.
