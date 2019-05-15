LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police need your help to find a missing man.
46-year-old Kevin Monsour was last seen Tuesday morning on Trevilian Way in Louisville.
He is described as 5 foot 9 with blue eyes and brown hair, and weighs approximately 300 pounds.
Police say he is probably in the Paul Yost Recreation area at Jefferson Memorial Forest.
LMPD says Monsour is in distress and could be suicidal.
Anybody who sees Monsour should call police immediately.
