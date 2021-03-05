LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for a Shepherdsville man who escaped from the LaRue County Jail Thursday night.
The Hodgenville Police Department posted photos of James Worner. He escaped from the jail about 11:39 p.m.
Kentucky State Police are actively pursuing Worner, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office. A dispatcher says he was last seen in a green and yellow striped long sleeve shirt, orange pants and gray shoes.
Anyone who sees Worner or knows where he may be headed is asked to call 911.
