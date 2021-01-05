LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.
According to a news release, 1st Division officers responded to a shooting report in the 1000 block of Place Vert, near the City View Apartments, not far from 10th Street and Muhammad Ali Blvd. That's where officers found "an adult male and female both suffering from what appear to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds."
Both were taken to University Hospital.
Police are searching for suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.