LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for suspects after a man was found shot to death near the Lake Dreamland Fire Department early Tuesday morning.
Around 4 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to reports of a person down in the 4000 block of Senn Road, near Camp Ground Road, according to a news release. That's where officers found an "obviously deceased" man with gunshot wounds.
Police believe the victim is in his early 20s.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, but there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
