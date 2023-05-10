LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood.
It happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of West Market Street, according to a news release from LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis.
That's where officers found a man who had been shot. EMS took the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time after arrival.
Ellis said detectives were searching the area for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.
